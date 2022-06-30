Running mate: El-Rufai, North West leaders to meet Tinubu for new strategy

This is unconnected with the ever-changing nature of the nation's politics caused by the unending defections of key power blocs from one party to the other.

This concern was raised during a stakeholders meeting involving APC governors, gubernatorial candidates and ministers in Kaduna, where a delegation was constituted to liaise with APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the matters arising.

The delegation of northern leaders, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, is expected to present their case to Tinubu over "vital concerns" regarding his proposed running mate for the 2023 election, The Punch reports.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the confirmation of a former two-term Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau's switch to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from the APC.

Shekarau had gone to the NNPP to team up with the presidential candidate of the party, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, an alliance that has sent shivers down the spine of the ruling party forcing it to change the direction of ongoing consultation and negotiation among the northern governors.

A party chieftain, who sought anonymity, told a Punch correspondent that Shekarau's defection and proposed coalition between the NNPP and Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has altered the dynamics of the negotiation.

“What it means is that usual bloc votes for the APC in the Kano and Kaduna could be decimated by the NNPP and leave in a disadvantaged position. This could worsen if the party runs with a Muslim-Muslim and NNPP unveils Obi to the Christian residents in the North West.

“I think this is why the negotiation table has changed in the favour of North East where even the Muslim-Muslim we are likely to run with can coast us to victory.

“That can only happen if the North West assent to it. This conflict is partly why the issue of vice-presidential slot has dragged on for this long,” he said.

In a statement issued by the APC National Vice-Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, in Abuja on Thursday, the meeting of the northern stakeholders considered the initiative to commence the consultative meeting as crucial for strengthening the APC in the North-West.

Lukman disclosed that the governors and political office holders evaluated the party's standing both at the national and zonal levels.

The meeting also acknowledged the challenges facing APC in some state chapters and resolved to consider reconciliation as an urgent priority.

He said, “The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party,” Lukman stated.