Running Mate: Coalition urges Buhari, APC to pick Boss Mustapha

The groups said Mustapha has demonstrated dexterity in his duties, commitment, and loyalty to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Secretary to Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha
A coalition of pro-democracy and civil society groups have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle for Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties up to June 17, 2022, to submit names of their presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the commission.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the coalition made up of the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR); Civil Society Action for National Inclusion (CSANI); and Society for Equity and Gender Advocacy (SEGA), said Mustapha stands tall above all others under consideration.

“Mr. Boss Mustapha is near-impeccable, reliable, trustworthy and without controversy or any baggage to underwhelmed the APC project to retain power in 2023. As a Northern Christian, the SGF will be bringing to bear the required balance, assuage the fears of the Christian population and an assurance that the interest of the North will be protected” the coalition said.

In the statement signed by Isa Pai, Chukwudi Emmanuel and Fola Akin, they noted that “over the years, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has demonstrated dexterity in his duties, commitment and loyalty to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha demonstrated that in times of national (global) emergency what is required is one individual who can lead, organize, direct, be focused, calm and reassuring. It is no small measure that he brilliantly coordinated the Covid-19 task team that performed creditably.”

The coalition appealed to “President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership to demonstrate, as they have always done, that in the march to greatness and Next Level, no section will be left behind more so for those who have kept faith with the administration.

“As the clock ticks to the final minutes for the choice of a Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Boss Mustapha stands taller than any being considered at the moment in terms of his unblemished record, exemplary service to the administration and country, direction of purpose, geo-political and religious balance and inclusion.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

