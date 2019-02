The minister said this while speaking with journalists in in Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently.The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike is negotiating with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Buhari win in his state.

According to Daily Post, Amaechi said Wike has also pleaded with the ruling party to allow him retain his governorship seat for another four years.

The reports states that the minister said this while speaking with journalists in in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State recently.

Amaechi said the Rivers state Governor betrayed him after helping him rise to the top in politics.

“Wike has been negotiating with APC that he will help us deliver presidential votes, we should help him deliver governorship.

“I said to our people, when they became very worried, that I won’t even talk about it. How would they implement it?

“If Wike is powerful enough to deliver at the Presidential, he should be powerful enough to deliver himself.

“If Wike is negotiating to help us deliver presidential and then we help him deliver governorship, just imagine that kind of negotiation.

“If we have power to deliver governorship, shouldn’t we have same power to deliver presidential?

“If Wike has power to deliver presidential, shouldn’t he also have power to deliver governorship? I asked them, what are they afraid of?

“We talk about betrayal. Wike, first, second terms as Chairman of Council, Dr. Odili didn’t support his coming back. Ask him.

“I went on campaigns in the villages in Obia Akpor to return him as chairman of council. When I became governor, I made him Chief of Staff.

“When as they asked me as Chairman, Governors Forum to nominate a second minister, I nominated him.

“As soon as he got his hands on Mrs Goodluck Jonathan, he sold us out. Once they get a pot of porridge, they started making noise.

“So, I have no personal quarrel. It’s about power. The justice of the politics of Rivers today is that power should go Riverine.

“You can’t because you have population, deny the others. But then, if he were so popular, why go to court?

“Why not allow people to vote, since you say you an Ikwerre man? Magnus fell ill when we picked Dakuku over him. To address Magnus Abe, as a betrayer, this was somebody that followed me all the days in his life.

“I made Minority Leader of the House. From there I made him Commissioner for Information, got him to SSG, got him to Senate.

“Tell me, who is the betrayer? I said 80% of Rivers politicians who have held positions in recent times, passed through me. Magnus is among them. Magnus makes me laugh on his desperation.

“I was in a meeting with Magnus and Wike when they asked me if Dr. Odili stops us from being governor, what will happen?

“I said I give up. Wike said no, we will die, we have the support. I said no, that would be betrayal of goodwill.

“If you come forward and say Amaechi you won’t run, I won’t run, but Magnus is desperate. Magnus fell ill when we chose Dakuku Peterside. Ask him if he didn’t.

“When I wasn’t chosen, I never fell ill. I went to Dr. Odili to say I want to leave the country. He said I should leave and I left very hale and hearty.

“I came back a strong man, but Magnus fell ill the day we said, you are not the candidate, but Peterside. If Magnus says he’s not a betrayer, take the case of NDDC.

“He came to me, sobbing that Ogoni people have not had any position in NDDC. I said Magnus, Okay, we give you the nomination from Rivers. As soon as he got it, he grew convoy, declaring he wants to run for Governor.

“So, who is a betrayer. I want to sleep knowing I am an honest man. If Magnus is not ashamed of himself, let me be ashamed on his behalf. My son will worry if they hear their father is slippery," he added.

According to Punch, Amaechi, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, threatened to retaliate any action by Wike.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) later condemned the minister’s statement and called on Nigerians told hold him available if there is a breakdown of law and order in Rivers state.

The presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).