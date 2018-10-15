Pulse.ng logo
Rivers state governor agrees to support Atiku to defeat Buhari

  • Published:
APC planning to disrupt PDP presidential primaries - Wike play

Nyesom Wike

(The Eagle Online)

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has voiced his agreement to support Atiku Abubakar ahead to the 2019 presidential election.

The governor who was rallying his support for Aminu Tambuwal at the primaries says he is ready to support PDP's candidate in order to defeat president Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement released by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor stressed that all hands should be on deck to defeat the APC led administration in the forthcoming election.

“We must put our heads together to ensure that this bad government is sacked. We must ensure that this bad government goes in 2019.

“If this same government returns in 2019, then Nigerians are digging their graves. The suffering now will be a child’s play. That is why we must work for the good of our people,”  he said.

PDP flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, will be facing Buhari of the APC in the election slated for February 2019.

