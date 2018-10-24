Pulse.ng logo
Rivers senator dumps PDP for APC

Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, announced Osinakachukwu’s defection at plenary on Wednesday.

The Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan, who was moving a motion for the adjournment of plenary till Nov. 6, welcomed and congratulated him for joining the majority party.

With this, the three senators from Rivers, a PDP controlled state, are now members of the APC.

The others are Sen. Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) and Magnus Abe (Rivers South East).

