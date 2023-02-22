ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Mr Sim Fubara has promised to provide inclusive governance if elected in the forthcoming general election.

Fubara (VanguardNGR)
Fubara (VanguardNGR)

Fubara said this in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Mrs Ibim Sementari on Wednesday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that if given the mandate his administration would carry everybody along in the scheme of things to sustainable social and economic development of the state.

“We will bequath a committed, transparent and determined leadership,” he said.

The PDP flag bearer said that his administration would focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development for all citizens of irrespective of political affiliations.

He also promised to adopt sound financial measures to ensure judicious utilisation of state resources for the benefit of the people of the state.

Fubara said he would consolidate on the achievements of the present PDP administration in the state.

“As we celebrate with reflection and reminiscences the laudable achievements of the current administration, the good people of Rivers should be assured that we will deliver.

“The PDP administration will advance the attainment of the ideal of good governance devoid of economic and social vulnerabilities.

“No one will be left behind in this wave of economic advancement,” Fubara was quoted as saying in the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency  — Orji Kalu

I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency  — Orji Kalu

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

INEC distributes sensitive materials in C/River

INEC distributes sensitive materials in C/River

BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election