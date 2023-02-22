Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

He said that if given the mandate his administration would carry everybody along in the scheme of things to sustainable social and economic development of the state.

“We will bequath a committed, transparent and determined leadership,” he said.

The PDP flag bearer said that his administration would focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development for all citizens of irrespective of political affiliations.

He also promised to adopt sound financial measures to ensure judicious utilisation of state resources for the benefit of the people of the state.

Fubara said he would consolidate on the achievements of the present PDP administration in the state.

“As we celebrate with reflection and reminiscences the laudable achievements of the current administration, the good people of Rivers should be assured that we will deliver.

“The PDP administration will advance the attainment of the ideal of good governance devoid of economic and social vulnerabilities.