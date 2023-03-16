ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers PDP denies conniving with INEC to rig governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and PDP governorship candidate, Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]
Semenitari, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, described the allegations of conniving with INEC and security agencies to rig the election In Rivers as unfounded.

According to her, the PDP has consistently followed the rules and regulations of the electoral process, and there is no evidence to suggest that they have been involved in any impropriety.

She said though the opposition parties had been making accusations against the PDP in Rivers, noting that the party had always maintained high spirits and continue to build momentum.

This, she said, was sequel to the assurance it had that it would win the race in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

She said that in spite of negative press, the PDP had been able to stay ahead of its other competitors, having gained the support of a number of influential leaders in the state.

Semenitari, who claimed that the PDP had gained strong grassroots presence, added that the PDP had been organising regular campaign events and engaging with local communities, which had helped to keep the party in the lead.

She said Siminalayi Fubara, the Governorship Candidate of PDP, had continued to attract several endorsements from different organisations.

This, according to her, included some rival parties collapsing their structure to endorse him as the worthy man for the Rivers state top job.

She said it was largely due to his long track record of advocating for the betterment of Rivers.

“His political ideology resonated with the people of the state, as well as his strong leadership skills,” Semenitari added.

She said Fubara had been able to convince people from different backgrounds and political affiliations that he was the right person to lead Rivers state.

