Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Nurudeen Shotayo

Though he commended Wike for his developmental strides during his reign in Rivers, Momodu said Wike should realise that he's no longer in charge.

Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike
Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike

Momodu's criticism follows reports of an alleged stand-off between Wike and his successor in Rivers, Sim Fubara, which led to a crisis at the state House of Assembly on Monday, October 30, 2023.

There were alleged plots by some members of the assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor, and upon getting a whiff of the plan, Fubara stormed the assembly complex where he met his waiting supporters and all hell was let loose afterwards as police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the supporting troop.

Though calm has since returned to the South-South state following the timely intervention of President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political impasse, for his part, Momodu believes Wike should not view Rivers as his property or inheritance.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the PDP chieftain stated that the former governor had several flaws, among which are a lack of anger management and his failure to realise how God has been kind to him.

Momodu, who praised Wike for his developmental strides in Rivers during his administration and his generosity towards his political associates, said the minister should beg God for the spirit of humility to navigate his new status.

“Rivers is neither your property nor perpetual inheritance. There were governors long before you cut your teeth, and there must be others after you,” his tweet partly read.

The veteran journalist said Wike had “one tragic and fatal flaw, and yours is lack of anger management. There are other flaws, like forgetting that God has been extremely kind to you and that you will never be God, and so you should beg God to grant you the spirit of humility and the wisdom of Solomon.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

