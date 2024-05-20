Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Jonathan made this appeal on Monday at the launch of the Trans-Kalabari Road, expressing concern over the frequent conflicts between governors and their predecessors and the ongoing political tension in the state.

According to Channels TV online, he said, “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they work together for the collective interest of the state, and that is critical.

“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the lands and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help.”

Since late last year, Rivers State has been entangled in a political crisis due to a dispute between Wike, currently the FCT Minister, and Fubara.

Although President Bola Tinubu had intervened, and the situation seemed to calm down, but tensions have recently escalated.

Several commissioners loyal to Wike have resigned for the second time, and lawmakers supporting the FCT Minister have increased their confrontations with Fubara.

Concerned about the ongoing conflict, Jonathan advocated for peace, emphasising that the stability of the oil-rich state is vital for the nation’s progress.