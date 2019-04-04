He spoke on Wednesday at Government House, Port Harcourt after being declared as duly re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also said that he was overwhelmed by the support and love displayed by the people of Rivers during and after the general elections.

Wike also expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers for standing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: I want to thank the people of Rivers for showing the kind of love we have never seen before. I thank them for showing the kind of support we have never seen before.

We dedicate this victory to God, those who were killed. They protected our votes and they defended us.

We pray God to grant their families the strength to bear the losses. We shall continue to support the families, he said.

He said that he will run an inclusive government, which will accommodate all shades of interest.

We have no other state. You may have mansions elsewhere, but there is no place like home. We must come together and build our state.

We must make the state move forward. We must not continue to de-market the state. I cannot stay beyond 2023, but Rivers will continue to be, he said.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents, saying that nobody won or lost, but Rivers people won.

ALSO READ: Buhari vows to prosecute police officers who killed Kolade Johnson

We will not disappoint the PDP. We will not disappoint Rivers people. We shall continue to serve.

Wike thanked INEC for working in line with the tenets of the Electoral Act as well as the Nigeria police.