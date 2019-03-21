INEC indefinitely suspended all electoral processes in the oil-rich state due to widespread disruption of the March 9 elections.

While speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, March 21, 2019, INEC's National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, revealed a timeline of activities to resolve all issues to do with the elections.

He disclosed that an inter-agency meeting between INEC and other relevant agencies will take place in the state on March 29, before another meeting with critical stakeholders on March 30.

After these meetings, the commission will then release a guideline for the continuation of the process, with the collation of results to take place from April 2 to April 5.

Okoye also revealed that April 13 has been set aside for the possibility of supplementary elections, if there's a need to conduct them.

The declaration of the final results of the elections will take place between April 13 and 15.