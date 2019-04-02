The electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ﻿on Sunday March 10﻿, 2019 suspended the collation of the results of the election in the state citing electoral violence in some of the polling units.

The electoral umpire also announced a schedule of activities for the resumption of the exercise, stating that collation and announcement of results would hold between April 2 and 5.

According to NAN, Wike is leading in eight local government areas from the 10 out of 17 results so far been announced.

The PDP candidate won in Port Harcourt City, Omuma, Ikwere, Andoni, Eleme, Opobo -Nkoro, Okirika and Bonny Local Government Areas (LGAs) with a total of 249,397 votes.

Results from the remaining seven LGAs are being awaited.