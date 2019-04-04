His congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that indeed, in a true democracy, power belonged to the people.

Although the Rivers State Governorship Election took a long and difficult time, at the end, the will of the people prevailed.

I must thank the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for doing the right thing in ensuring that the true results that emanated from the units were duly collated, Okowa said.

He commended Rivers people for unflinching loyalty and support for the PDP, and assured them that Wike would deliver more projects for them in his second tenure.

On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and colleague, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on his well-deserved victory in the just-concluded Rivers Governorship Election.

ALSO READ: Buhari vows to prosecute police officers who killed Kolade Johnson

I also congratulate our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers and all our teeming supporters nationwide, for this well-deserved victory.

From the margin of victory, it is safe to say that power indeed belongs to the people and they decide whom to freely give it to, he said.