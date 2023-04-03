The sports category has moved to a new website.
Rivers: APC candidate Tonye Cole reports PDP-sponsored attack at INEC office

Ima Elijah

The incident occurred at the INEC office, during a clash over the inspection of electoral materials in Port Harcourt.

Rivers APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole
Rivers APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the gubernatorial election in Rivers State in 2023, has reported being assaulted by political thugs who he claims were sponsored by the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The incident occurred during a clash between members of both parties in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, April 03, 2023. The altercation arose over the inspection of electoral materials.

According to eyewitness reports, gunshots were heard during the clash, which took place outside the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Port Harcourt.

Cole and other APC officials had arrived at the INEC office to inspect the materials used in the previous election when they were confronted by a group of political thugs who had barricaded the road leading to the office.

Speaking on Channels TV, Cole recounted the attack, saying, "PDP organised thugs from everywhere to prevent us from getting to INEC office. The first thing was that they began to assault me...they slapped me, punched me; they pulled my shirt, they dragged me, and then threw stones at me, until I was at the back."

The escape and the casualties: The situation reportedly escalated, leading to gunfire and the evacuation of Cole by his security team. Additionally, vehicles belonging to the APC were damaged during the clash.

It was earlier reported that one person sustained a gunshot injury after being hit by a stray bullet.

The Takeout: In response to the incident, Cole emphasised the importance of peaceful elections in Nigeria, stating, "The most important thing is that we conduct peaceful elections, because without peace, there can’t be any progress."

What you should know: The PDP has yet to respond to the allegations. Nonetheless, this incident highlights the urgent need for free and fair elections in Nigeria, devoid of violence and intimidation.

