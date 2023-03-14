Mr Andeta’rang Irammae, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, gave the advice on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.
Rigging allegation: Taraba PDP cautions APC against cheap blackmail
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba has cautioned the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against orchestrating cheap blackmail with alleged plans by the PDP to rig Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the APC had earlier accused the PDP of alleged plans to rig the March 18 polls in the state.
Reacting to the allegation, the publicity secretary however admonished the APC to embark on issue-based campaign rather than resorting to cheap blackmail.
He added that the party had ruled the state since 1999, noting that the people of the state had already developed their confidence in the party.
He also accused the APC of thuggery and attack on retired Capt. Douglas Yahaya, the PDP candidate for Donga state constituency, who was on his way to Bibinu for his campaign.
Irammae, who said that the party had already reported the matter to the appropriate authorities, advised the APC to adopt decent ways of politicking in its quest to ascend to power in the state.
He expressed optimism that the party would come out victorious in the governorship election.
He recalled that the party produced two senators and three House of Representatives members in the state in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
