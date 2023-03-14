Rigging allegation: Taraba PDP cautions APC against cheap blackmail

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the APC had earlier accused the PDP of alleged plans to rig the March 18 polls in the state.

Reacting to the allegation, the publicity secretary however admonished the APC to embark on issue-based campaign rather than resorting to cheap blackmail.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the party had ruled the state since 1999, noting that the people of the state had already developed their confidence in the party.

He also accused the APC of thuggery and attack on retired Capt. Douglas Yahaya, the PDP candidate for Donga state constituency, who was on his way to Bibinu for his campaign.

Irammae, who said that the party had already reported the matter to the appropriate authorities, advised the APC to adopt decent ways of politicking in its quest to ascend to power in the state.

He expressed optimism that the party would come out victorious in the governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT