Results of Imo APC primaries, fake – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday described the results being circulated as the outcome of the Imo governorship primaries as fake.

Oshiohmole stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The APC chairman also revealed that the party had disbanded the Ahmed Gulak-led Committee that conducted the party’s governorship primaries in Imo.

According to him, another committee will be set up immediately for the conduct of fresh primaries in the state before the end of the week.

“Imo was not too good news for today, but not surprising they have to learn to begin to comply with rules, they have two fake results, none of them is genuine.

“We will disband and we will appoint a fresh committee (electoral panel) that will conduct transparent direct primaries that reflect the will of members of APC in Imo regardless of the interest and powers that are behind any of the groups.

“The truth does not require supporters club to stand, it has its hands and legs and we will do just that”.

Oshiohmole, who said he was in the villa to update President Buhari on the developments in the APC, ruled out the possibility of honouring parallel results from states.

On the conduct of the APC primaries in Lagos State on Tuesday, the APC chairman disclosed that the National Working Committee (NWC) was in charge of the primaries and that every situation had been put under control.

“ I told the president that the primaries held as planned and everything is being done to ensure there is no violence because democracy doesn’t flourish with violence.

“Nigerians must begin to learn how to differ in opinion and in choice without fighting; this is something people have to acquire over time.

“For me, I’m excited that if we can do it in Lagos it can be done anywhere.

“Everything that is being done is done under the control, supervision and direction of the NWC.’’

Oshiohmole maintained that no matter how highly a member may be, he or she must subject himself/herself to the constitution of the party.

It would be recalled that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) panel had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the Lagos governorship primary election, saying the preparatory process for the election had just been concluded.

The Chairman of the panel, Chief Clement Ebri, made this known when he spoke at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said : “The preparatory process had just been concluded for the primaries. The primary is to begin anytime soon.

“There was no election. Election materials are being sorted.

“The stage is set and election begins anytime from now. We have guidelines and we will stick to the guidelines.

“Because of the political tension in the state, we decided to be very careful, very methodical. As party men, peace is more important to us than victory.

“We want a kind of victory that will be celebrated by both parties.

“We want an election that will be credible and in line with the guidelines, the extant rules and the laws of the country.

“And that is what we have done. We are ready to go to the field and execute this so that at the end of the day, we will not be accused of partisanship. Lagos is very important to us and it is a flagship of the APC.’’