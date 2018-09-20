Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Restoring peace, unity to Rivers my priority — APC Guber aspirant

Tonye Cole Restoring peace, unity to Rivers my priority if elected Governor — APC aspirant

Cole, one of the four aspirants on the APC platform, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play APC Governorship aspirant, Tonye Cole (premiumtimesng)

Mr Tonye Cole, an All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Rivers, says that restoring peace and unity to the state would be his administration’s top priority if given the mandate in 2019.

Cole, one of the four aspirants on the APC platform, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He said the state had over the years been struggling with the challenges of political division and even bitterness which had slowed down its development.

There is an entrenched bitterness in the state and that’s why we need to unite; we need to stand as a people and until we are able to achieve this, otherwise sustainable development will continue to elude us.

“As an experienced businessman and true Rivers son, I know that our people are desirous to work. They are desirous for peace and unity.

“So, I know that if given the enabling atmosphere our unemployed youths would contribute to our economic development,’’ he said.

The governorship aspirant said that the people were quite abreast of the high level infrastructure deficit in the state, adding that they would show support to any administration that would be willing to address their plights.

“All these good infrastructure that we haven’t had for years, we know that we want them and I believe that once these are in place, investors will be attracted to the state and employment will be guaranteed for youths,’’ he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Tinubu rejects all pleas from Lagos Governor’s wife in Osogbobullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet
3 Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power brokers settle for Sanwoolu
Nyesom Wike Rivers Governor says he will seek re-election in 2019
Wike No 2019 election in Rivers State, Governor warns
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why
Saraki Senate President’s campaign team hits North-West, North-East zone
2019 Election NSA warns security operatives against infractions, misconducts
2019 General Elections Zeus Polls says APC will sweep more states
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President wants to take a lecturing job
2019 Elections I will unseat Wike – APC governorship aspirant
2019 Elections Why I want to be president — Bafarawa

Politics

Senator Adeleke says he'll dance into Osun Government House
Adeleke 'Dancing' Senator vows to dance into Osun Government House as new governor
NSA warns security operatives against misconducts in 2019 polls
Osun Poll Saraki, Atiku, Secondus rally support for Adeleke
Davido dancing with his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke
Osun Governorship Election PDP reacts to Ademola Adeleke’s invitation by police
Election countdown
2019 Elections Why I want to be president — Bafarawa
X
Advertisement