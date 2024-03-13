ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps states that Edu's suspension and the halting of the NSIP had caused untold hardship on vulnerable groups in the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Edu was alleged to have misappropriated funds in the National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) and was subsequently suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Billy Osawaru(APC-Edo) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday. Presenting the motion, Osawaru said that her suspension and the halting of the NSIP had caused untold hardship on vulnerable groups in the country.

He said the problem could lead to rise in poverty, social unrest and ultimately impacting negatively on the overall stability and development of the country. The House thereafter, urged the federal government to either conclude the investigation on Edu or direct another minister to supervise the implementation of the programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Wike in closed-door meeting with senators

Wike in closed-door meeting with senators

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President Muhammadu Buhari. [Punch]

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Atiku Abubakar has left the PDP on a couple of occasions in the past, but he says that's not happening anymore [PDP]

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

Oil magnate, Chief Barth Nwibe, eyeing Labour Party ticket for Anambra governorship election. [NAN]

LP chieftain backs oil magnate as best to displace Soludo in Anambra