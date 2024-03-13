Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Edu was alleged to have misappropriated funds in the National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) and was subsequently suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Billy Osawaru(APC-Edo) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday. Presenting the motion, Osawaru said that her suspension and the halting of the NSIP had caused untold hardship on vulnerable groups in the country.