In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, Namdas described the postponement as unfortunate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday shifted the elections few hours to the opening of polling units.

The commission blamed the postponement on logistics challenges that could affect the process negatively.

Namdas expressed hope that the postponement would be a blessing in disguise for the country.

It is unfortunate that it has happened like this, we hope that the outcome of the postponement will be the best for Nigerians.

I hope that it is a blessing in disguise, it is better to have an election that is credible than to rush and do the elections with issues, he said.

NAN reports that the commission had postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, and moved the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections from March 2 to March 9.