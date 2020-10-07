A new round of party defections in the House of Representatives laid bare a long-standing culture of disregard for the 1999 constitution as amended.

Ephraim Nwuze (Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in Rivers) and David Abel (Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency, Taraba) announced during plenary on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 that they have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In separate letters read by Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers said they defected after due consultation with constituents and stakeholders in their constituencies.

The duo expressed admiration for Gbajabiamila's leadership and pledged loyalty to the APC-controlled lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Section 68 (1)(g) of the Nigerian constitution stipulates that a lawmaker in the National Assembly will have to surrender their seat if they decide to abandon the party on whose platform they were elected.

The only way such a lawmaker can retain their seat is if the reason for their defection was due to internal crisis in the party they abandoned, or if the party merged with another one.

Perhaps anticipating resistance from PDP lawmakers, Nwuze told Gbajabiamila after his announcement that there was a petition against him.

"We'll deal it," the Speaker responded just before he read Abel's letter of defection.

In response to the lawmaker's movements, Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu; Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu; and leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda, noted that there were no internal crises in state chapters of both lawmakers and they should lose their seats in accordance with Section 68 (1)(g).

"You took an oath to defend the constitution. You are a pacesetter and another opportunity has presented itself for you to set another pace in our democratic experience," Chinda challenged Gbajabiamila.

Nigerian lawmakers regularly switch parties with no consequences [Twitter/@HouseNGR]

Even though Section 68(2) compels the House Speaker to give effect to Section 68 (1)(g) and declare an erring lawmaker's seat vacant, it's rarely ever done especially depending on who controls the chamber.

Defections in the past have escaped similar scrutiny with lawmakers switching between parties at will and keeping their seats in violation of the constitution.

In response to the objections raised by the PDP lawmakers, Gbajabiamila accused them of hypocrisy because he made similar objections in the past when the roles were reversed and he was ignored.

"You shouted me down and told me to go to court," he recalled.

The Speaker noted that the provision of House Rules on Privileges has made it tradition that lawmakers can change parties and keep their seats despite what the constitution says.

To further press home his position, the lawmaker noted that his leadership of the House has failed to similarly enforce the Section 68(1)(f) that stipulates taking away the seat of a lawmaker that fails to attend plenary for a set period for no just cause.

Gbajabiamila said there are PDP lawmakers who are offenders of that provision and asked Elumelu if he should enforce it.

Elumelu failed to take his bait and urged him to set in a motion the process to confirm his allegation before he can respond to his question.

Gbajabiamila proceeded to shut down the conversation and ushered plenary into an executive session.

"As you all told me in those days when I was Minority Leader, your points are noted," he said.

Section 68(1)(g) is hardly ever enforced for erring lawmakers, and attempts to apply its corresponding Section 109(1)(g) in State Houses of Assembly in Nasarawa, Akwa-Ibom, Imo, Kaduna, and Kogi over the past two years have been controversial and largely useless.