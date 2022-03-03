RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reps reject bill to stop public officers from sending their kids to school abroad

Ima Elijah

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 3, 2022, rejected a bill seeking to prevent public officers from sending their children to schools overseas.

Some argued that it infringes on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

Others argued that some public officers do not control public funds and should not be prevented from giving their children the best education that they can afford.

The bill sponsored by Sergius Ogun was rejected by members of the House on Thursday on the floor of the green chamber.

It would be recalled that the same bill was sponsored by Mr Ogun in 2018 but the lawmakers rejected it.

Leading the debate, Mr Ogun argued that the bill will help to address the fallen standard in Nigerian public schools.

This bill is proposed against the background of fallen standards in our educational system and the need to bring the sector up to speed with global best standards.

Unfortunately, as a result of the inability of the government to provide quality education in its public educational institutions, Nigerians have resorted to private schools and foreign schools for their education,” he said.

Nicholas Ossai from Delta State said the bill violates the individual rights of Nigerians. He argued that the bill should be withdrawn.

When the bill was put into question, it was rejected.

Mr Ogun is a Nigerian politician at the House of Representatives level. Sergius Ogun currently serves as the Federal Representative representing Esan North East/Esan South East constituency in the 9th National Assembly.

Ima Elijah

