Reps member picks PDP governorship ticket in Kwara

Reps member picks PDP governorship ticket in Kwara



play Hon Razak Atunwa (orderpaper)

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Razak Atunwa on Monday emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, in Kwara.

Atunwa, representing Ilorin West and Asa Local governments in the lower chamber, defeated his sole opponent, Sen Shaaba Lafiaji, representing Kwara North Senatorial District.

The Governorship candidate polled a total of 1, 555 votes to defeat Lafiaji who scored 578 votes at the primary that took place in Ilorin on Monday.

A total of 2, 170 delegates took part in the election conducted by national officers from PDP headquarters in Abuja and monitored by INEC officials while 37 ballot papers were voided.

The primary, which lasted till 9.45pm was witnessed by the state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Kau Baraje and other chieftains of the party in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the eight aspirants announced their withdrawal after accreditation of delegates at the Banquet hall before the commencement of voting.

Aspirants that withdrew their participation include Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, Prof Suleiman Abubakar; former minister for National Planning and Alhaji Mohammed Ajia.

Others are Kwara Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, Hon Haman Patigi, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, Hon Zakari Mohammed and Alhaji Saka Isau.

Speaking after the announcement of the result, the flag bearer, Atunwa commended the sportsmanship of Sen Lafiaji in accepting defeat.

He also commended the leader of the party, Sen Bukola Saraki for his exemplary leadership quality.

Atunwa promised that the PDP family would continue to make life more meaningful and abundant for the people of the state.

The governorship candidate said he would implement all the election promises as well as PDP manifesto if elected.

He described his victory as victory for all Kwarans and also commended the magnanimity of the eight aspirants that withdrew from the race.

According to him, the aspirants withdrew not out of cowardice, but because of the love they have for the party and Kwara.

Atunwa promised to unveil his programmes and manifesto for the state very soon.

