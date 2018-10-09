Reps adjourn plenary in honour of deceaced member, Adedoyin

news

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary to Wednesday in honour of their colleague who died during the recess.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, who presided over plenary after a long recess, said the house would adjourn in honour of late Rep. Funke Adedoyin from Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until her death, Adedoyin, who once served as Minister of state for Health, represented Irepodun Isin/Ekiti/Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara.

Dogara also announced the death of the father of the House of Representatives Chief Whip, Mr Alhassan Ado Doguwa, and the demise of wife of Rep. Henry Ofongo from Bayelsa.