Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Yobe All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has denied media reports of attack on Gov Mai Mala Buni of the state in Gashua Local Government Area.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni was alleged to have been pelted by some irate youths during a rally in Gashua town on Saturday.

The Campaign Director-General (DG), Sen. Mohammed Hassan, made the rebuttal at a news conference in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said, “ there was nothing like stoning as reported by a section of the media.”

“ I can tell you that the turnout at the rally was unprecedented, and people from all over came to support the party, our governor and his achievements.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Buni, said it was necessary to respond to the “ false, alarming and precarious report to avoid misleading the general public”.

“ The rally witnessed a very large crowd ever seen in the political history of Gashua town. The tumultuous crowd were out to welcome the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Buni and members of the Campaign Council.

“ Governor Buni walked freely through the crowd acknowledging cheers from the supporters as he walked to the podium.

“ When it became obvious the podium was threatened to collapse with an overwhelming crowd, the DG of APC Campaign Council, Sen. Muhammad Hassan, stopped all speeches after the Senate President.

“ He therefore ordered everyone to get down from the podium for safety before it collapses,” he said.

Mohammed said the rally continued with dances and “ until all the dignitaries left, there was no breach of security and no one was attacked”.

“ It was gathered that much later when the Governor and members of the Campaign Council had departed Gashua, two supporting groups were engaged in disagreements with threats to each other, but never degenerated to attack.

“The publishers of the fake news only engaged in a futile attempt to create an impression of a bad relationship between the people of Gashua and the APC government in Yobe,” Mohammed said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

