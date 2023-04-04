The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rep. Olawuyi declares for Speaker, House of Reps

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olawuyi, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, made this known in Abuja.

The lawmaker who tagged his campaign slogan, “Hope Alive,” said the country had been faced with unprecedented challenges, which, according to him, ranged from security to economic and downturn, among others.

He said it was crystal clear that Nigerians were in need of courageous and competent leaders at all levels who would take over from the outgoing leaders.

Olawuyi said that Nigerians had the expectations that things would change positively as they had through the ballot given their support to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the challenges of leadership are, no doubt, daunting and the expectations of Nigerians are nonetheless very high as the new administration will be committed to fix the identified challenges.

He said the new administration would provide the needed political, economic and social direction that would inspire a “renewed hope” for the country and its citizenry.

The lawmaker said, “as members of the legislative arm of government, we have a cardinal responsibility to achieve these goals collectively.”

“That is why today I am stepping up to seek nomination for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“I have the vision, experience, capacity, competence, courage, humility, patriotism and requisite knowledge to provide the required equitable leadership.

“I will ensure inclusive participation of all members to pilot the affairs of the house in the right direction, in line with our constitutional mandate and collective aspirations of the people we represent.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

