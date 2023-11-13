ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman urged media houses to be more circumspect while casting their headlines.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau)
Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau)

Recommended articles

Gagdi said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The integrity of the media is very important, therefore, it should not be mortgaged or traded for anything.

“There is a misleading story in some section of the media quoting me to have allegedly said our President, Bola Tinubu, will be probed over the subsidy removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing can be farther than the truth in that news report; I urge the media to be thorough in its reportage and not lose its integrity especially when it involves translation,” he said.

Gagdi said he was taken aback at the sensational headline saying that it was aimed at attracting clicks and gain traction. The lawmaker said that the story was most irresponsible and reckless saying that he had great regard for Tinubu which was why he dropped his speakership ambition when he was directed to do so.

Gagdi urged all and sundry to ignore the mischievous and blackmailing headline and urged media houses to be more circumspect while casting their headlines.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

BREAKING: APC's Ododo wins Kogi gov election as Melaye, Ajaka bite the dust

BREAKING: APC's Ododo wins Kogi gov election as Melaye, Ajaka bite the dust

NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

Peter Obi insists he won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

Chief-Timipre-Sylva (People Gazette)

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll