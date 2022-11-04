RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reno Omokri says Atiku has secured US sanctions for election riggers in 2023

Bayo Wahab

Omokri said they were able to get the commitment of the United States to take action against anyone promoting violence or anything that could affect the election.

Omokri said this on Thursday, November 3, 2022, while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Recall that Atiku recently visited the United States with some PDP chieftains and officials.

According to Omokri, during their meetings with officials of the US State Department, they discussed the forthcoming 2023 elections and how to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be ready for the election.

He added that during the meeting, they were able to get the US commitment to take action against anyone promoting violence or anything that could affect the election.

He said, “We didn’t go there for guidance at all. However, we did have an agenda and one of the agendas was that we should have free and fair elections, because you know that if you look at the history and the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour, elections in Nigeria, sometimes, have not been up to par.

“Sometimes, we have challenges as we saw with the 2019 elections. One of the desires that we had was for the United States to ensure and give every support to INEC and security services to help them be ready for the elections; to also make a commitment right now that they will take actions against anybody promoting violence or anything that could affect free and fair elections, and they did make that commitment.

“Like I told you, the commitments where they said President Biden was going to use peer pressure with President Muhammadu Buhari. It didn’t just come like that; it was after they finished briefing us.

“They said they are going to have political peer pressure from President Biden directly to President Muhammadu Buhari, and also, we are going to have a third audit of the election results. So, those were the commitments that we secured.”

The 2023 presidential elections will hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

