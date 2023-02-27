ADVERTISEMENT
Reginal Daniel’s hubby, Ned Nwoko, wins Delta North Senatorial seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband of a popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel, Mr Chinedu Nwoko (also known as Ned Nwoko), was, on Monday, declared the winner of Delta North Senatorial District seat in Delta.

Prince Ned Nwoko [ Instagram/ emekarollas]
The Returning Officer, Dr Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba.

However, the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency on the platform of PDP, lost his election to Mr Ngozi Okolie of Labour Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Elumelu, who is representing Oshimili North/Oshimili South/Aniocha North/South, ran for the fourth term in the House of Representatives.

Okolie, who contested for the seat on the platform of Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) in 2015, emerged victorious with a total of 53,879 votes to defeat Elumelu who polled 33,456 votes and Dr Tony Nwaka of APC who scored 11,712 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Kenneth Ibe, who announced the result at the collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Asaba, said that Okolie was declared winner, having satisfied the requirements.

The Director-General, Ned Nwoko Campaign Council, Mr Pascal Adigwe, in an interview, hailed the electioneering process and lauded INEC for the hitch-free and peaceful election.

While admitting that the election was keenly contested, he, however, thanked God for Nwoko’s emergence as winner.

News Agency Of Nigeria

