news

When President Muhammadu Buhari received his N45million nomination form gifted him by a group called the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the presidential villa, he left quite some soundbites.

We present three of those soundbites worth remembering:

1. Buhari calls defectors weak and selfish

Look away now, Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom, Ahmed, Kwankwaso, Atiku, because the nation’s president just called you weak and selfish.

In Buhari’s words: “Today, I am pleased to say the weakest amongst us, whose selfish expectations did not align with our selfless vision, have exited our party”.

Oh blimey!

2. Buhari says no one else should purchase nomination form for him

Buhari says all the other groups who want to purchase nomination forms for him should channel their resources elsewhere.

“In accepting this nomination form from the NCAN today, I have asked all the other groups who have offered to buy my nomination form to reassign their contributions to the Not Too Young To Run wing of the APC.

“Nigeria is blessed with many talented and visionary youth who have a lot to contribute. Many of them may not be able to afford the nomination fees set by our party. The contributions of willing individuals and groups will go a long way in supporting the next generation of leaders”.

So, here was the president basically saying young people need more help than he does.

3. Corruption continues to fight back

It won’t be a Buhari speech if the word ‘corruption’ doesn’t make it into the final draft.

“These achievements over the past 3 years have not been easy. Corruption has been fighting back from both within and outside. But we have held our ground”, Buhari said.