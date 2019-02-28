In a telephone conversation with President Buhari on Thursday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Nigerian President success and good health in his second term in office.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidents spokesman, who confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the Saudi King also extended good wishes of steady progress and prosperity to the government and people of Nigeria.

While expressing his appreciation to the King, President Buhari affirmed his readiness to enhance aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The presidential aide also disclosed that the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President Buhari on his re-election.

The Emir wished the Nigerian President success and the Nigerian people further development and progress.

Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, also sent a congratulatory message, saying:

I am honoured to extend my congratulations to you personally, Mr President, and the people of Nigeria on the successful conduct of free, transparent and credible Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 23, that will shape the destiny of this nation for the upcoming four years and beyond.

While describing the elections as yet another substantial step towards further strengthening of Nigerian democracy, the Russian Ambassador wrote: It is my conviction that your decisive victory will pave the way for yet stronger and more prosperous Nigeria that you will be able to deliver on the peoples mandate.

The Ambassador expressed the hope that the Nigerian Presidents second term in office would be associated with further enhancements of bilateral cooperation and closer contacts between the two countries.

UK Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said: I offer my congratulations to President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President.

The UK is a long-standing friend and partner of Nigeria and the Nigerian people, and a stable and prosperous Nigeria benefits Africa and the world.

French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in its congratulatory message said: France congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election on Feb. 23.

It will continue to stand by Nigeria and to provide its full support for the implementation of the countrys priorities, especially economic diversification, job creation, counter terrorism and the fight against corruption.

The statement also indicated that President Buhari had earlier received congratulatory messages from Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.