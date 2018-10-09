Rare photos of Sanwo-Olu checking out his campaign office

news

Candidate of the APC for the governorship contest in Lagos, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has been very busy checking out possible campaign offices and eventually settling for one in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Recall that Sanwo-olu was backed by godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a cast of APC chieftains in Lagos to halt incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid.

Pulse understands that the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Office (BOSCO) is situated at N0 58/60 Oduduwa Crescent in the GRA Ikeja area of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu has also settled for Obafemi Hamzat as his running mate, insiders in his campaign structure have told Pulse.

Sanwo-Olu and Ambode appear to have mended fences after a bitter primary election campaign in which Ambode called his opponent an insane politician who was arrested for splashing fake dollars at a nite club in the United States, and who has spent time at a Rehab.

At the APC convention of Saturday, October 6, 2018, Sanwo-Olu, former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola, incumbent Governor Ambode and godfather Tinubu, were photographed shaking hands and grinning broadly together.