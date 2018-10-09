Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Rare photos of Sanwo-Olu checking out his campaign office

Sanwo-Olu Here are photos of Lagos APC candidate checking out his campaign office

Babajide Sanwo-Olu is nicely setting up his campaign office and we've got pictures to prove it.

  • Published:
play Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu and Ambode share a joke at the APC national convention in Abuja (@Mr_Jags/Twitter)

Candidate of the APC for the governorship contest in Lagos, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has been very busy checking out possible campaign offices and eventually settling for one in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Recall that Sanwo-olu was backed by godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a cast of APC chieftains in Lagos to halt incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid.

play Babajide Sanwoolu inspects his new campaign office (@Mr_Jags/Twitter )

 

Pulse understands that the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Office (BOSCO) is situated at N0 58/60 Oduduwa Crescent in the GRA Ikeja area of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu has also settled for Obafemi Hamzat as his running mate, insiders in his campaign structure have told Pulse.

Rare photos of Sanwo-Olu checking out his campaign office play

Ambode and Sanwo-Olu appear to have made peace at the APC convention

(@Mr_Jags /Twitter)

 

Sanwo-Olu and Ambode appear to have mended fences after a bitter primary election campaign in which Ambode called his opponent an insane politician who was arrested for splashing fake dollars at a nite club in the United States, and who has spent time at a Rehab.

play Babajide Sanwo-olu in a pensive mood as he checks out his campaign office (@Mr_Jags/Twitter)

 

At the APC convention of Saturday, October 6, 2018, Sanwo-Olu, former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola, incumbent Governor Ambode and godfather Tinubu, were photographed shaking hands and grinning broadly together.

Rare photos of Sanwo-Olu checking out his campaign office play

APC governorship flagbearer Babajide Sanwo-Olu checks out his campaign office in Ikeja Lagos

(@Mr_Jags/Twitter )

 

Sanwo-Olu will be taking on Jimi Agbaje of the PDP during the governorship vote slated for March 2, 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar 'Presidential candidate that cannot travel to America,' -...bullet
2 2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running matebullet
3 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary, to face...bullet

Related Articles

Gbenga Ashafa Senator reacts to outcome of APC Lagos East Senatorial primary
Sanwo-Olu APC candidate picks Hamzat as running mate for 2019 Lagos governorship election
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner destroys Ambode to emerge APC's governorship candidate
Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for students of politics and power
Pulse Opinion Is Jimi Agbaje really serious about being Governor of Lagos?
Lagos Governorship Primaries Sanwo-Olu defeats Ambode with over 800,000 votes
Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Lagos APC chairman disagrees with NWC panel, says result of primaries to be announced soon
Agbaje PDP candidate throws shot at Tinubu over imposing Sanwo-Olu as next Lagos Governor

Politics

Saraki withdrew his ambition for GEJ and Buhari - Baraje
Saraki Senate President says Oshiomhole has turned APC into a confused, disorganised party
Reps adjourn plenary in honour of deceaced member, Adedoyin
Funke Adedoyin Reps adjourn plenary in honour of deceaced member
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose
2019 Elections Tambuwal finally reacts to Atiku emergence as PDP candidate
Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow with President Muhammadu Buhari
2019 Election Adamawa govt. exposes plot by politicians to set Gov. Bindow against Buhari
X
Advertisement