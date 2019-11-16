Ransome-Kuti gave the advice in Lagos at the 2019 Thrive Women Conference, with the theme: “Today’s Women: Influencing and Shaping the Future.’’

“We need more women in politics; as a woman, are you politically savvy, and are you engaged with the political and social developments of our country?

“We need to have adequate representation to sit at the table with men to draft policies and set agenda for equity and good governance.

“We need to be ready to step up and run for office, bringing to an end clapping and cheer leading for the men,’’ she said.

She urged women to inculcate in their children good morals so that political parties would not use them as thugs to cause problem in the country.

Ransome-Kuti, who was the 2011 Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate for Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP), urged women to summon the courage and be prepared to challenge the system until there was true democracy.

The politician also advised women to live responsibly by fulfilling their duties as citizens as well as paying their taxes.

According to her, women should hold government and relevant institutions at all levels accountable to ensure the provision of democratic dividends to the people.

For this to have effect, Ransome-Kuti said, women needed to be organised at community levels to create the impact.

“Are we defending and fighting for our rights, our security, and our protection.

“We cannot go to sleep and imagine that angels are going to come and do it, we have to organize, bring discussions about democracy and good governance.

“We also have to discuss social issues, domestic violence and drug abuse. We are the ones that have to own the problems and propose the change and implement it,’’ Ransome-kuti said.

Also speaking, Ms Anike Odunlami, Chevron Nigeria General Manager, Content Development, urged women to make good use of every available opportunities that came their way.

“Women need to be prepared so that when opportunity presents itself, it will not meet them unprepared.

“Preparations mean you have to be eager to learn and build your career and take calculated risk to try new things.

“Never limit yourself; even when the opportunity is not within your comfort zone, take the bold step, sacrifice, evaluate and reevaluate it and you will be successful,’’ she said.

The Executive Director, Royal Roots Communication, Mrs Debbie Odutayo, advised women to develop passion for whatever it was they were planning to do.

“Women should be passionate, confident, committed and be consistent about what they do in their different fields if they want to shape a better future.

ALSO READ: ‘No going back on Hate Speech Bill’ APC Senators insist

“We must also change our attitudes in all aspects of our life. We should not always wait for husbands to provide before we are able to do things.

“We should stand and be the person that we want to be, this can be achieved if we update ourselves and stay dedicated,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was sponsored by Zenith Bank, Nestle, Noxie Limited, among others, and supported by ACCION Microfinance Bank as well as Women Advocates and Documentation Centre.