Rain disrupts APC governorship Primaries in Nasarawa state

  • Published:
A heavy downpour  early on  Monday  in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election holding in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation had barely commenced when a heavy downpour disrupted the whole process and sent officials and delegates running for shelter.

The rains later subsided and the officials resumed the accreditation of delegates at about 1 a.m. Delegates from 8 out of 13 local government areas yet to be accredited as at the time  of this report.

NAN reports that the  election had earlier been delayed as a result of the meeting between the 11 aspirants competing for the party’s ticket and officials sent by the national secretariat of the party to supervise the primary.

The meeting lasted for hours and ended by midday of Sunday, September 30, after which accreditation of delegates commenced at the venue of the primary election.

NAN reports that about 2341 delegates are expected to vote for aspirants of their choice in the ongoing primary elections.

Mr Silas Agara, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Hon. Ja’afaru Ibrahim, member representing Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Wadada, Barr. Hassan Liman and Arc. Shehu Tukur are among the aspirants competing for the APC ticket. 

