PVC: INEC deploys additional 209 registration machines to South-East

According to the commission, the decision was a response to the unpresented surge in the number of people that wish to register as voters.

This was disclosed by INEC's Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Okoye said the commission was aware of the challenges faced by Nigerians across the country, particularly in the South-East sub-region which is experiencing a sudden turnout of prospective registrants hence the deployment.

He said, "Consequently, the Commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday Thursday 9th June 2022 to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

"The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

In response, the Commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South-Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute."

He also added that INEC will monitor the situation over the next few days and will meet to review the progress of the exercise to ensure that no eligible Nigerian is disenfranchised from the registration exercise.

"Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

"The Commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hinderance.

"The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained."

Meanwhile, the commission remained silent to the calls to extend the deadline for registrations.