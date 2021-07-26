RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Over 1 million new voters register for PVC in 1 month

Authors:

Samson Toromade

INEC is targeting the registration of at least 20 million new voters before June 2022.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]
Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]

Over one million Nigerians have pre-registered online in a bid to acquire their permanent voter card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) launched an online portal last month for Nigerians to commence the registration process ahead of a full physical registration exercise that was initially scheduled to commence on July 19, 2021.

The commission announced in a statement on Monday, July 26 that a total of 1,006,661 people have pre-registered online in one month.

A breakdown of the figures shows that Osun State has the highest number of new voters with 259,450 submitting applications.

The lowest number of applications was submitted in Borno State (3,141) where Boko Haram fighters have terrorised for the past 12 years.

740,063 (73.5%) of registrants are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

INEC said physical registration has now commenced at all 811 State and Local Government Area offices nationwide after the initial July 19 date was postponed by a week.

The new phase of the registration is for those who have pre-registered to complete the process, based on scheduled appointments.

Others who prefer to register physically without pre-registering online are also encouraged to visit the centres.

"The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. Thus, as we enter the next phase of CVR exercise, we once again appeal to all citizens who wish to register to approach any of the Commission's State or Local Government Area offices nationwide to do so," INEC said on Monday.

The exercise is also open for those who want to transfer voting location, correct data issues, and replace lost or damaged PVC.

Nigeria currently has over 84 million registered voters, and INEC is targeting the registration of at least 20 million new ones.

The commission said on Monday that the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended in June 2022, instead of September 2022 that was initially announced.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

