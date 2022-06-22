RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Pulse List: Top 5 comical Nigerian politicians

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian politicians from time immemorial have had very funny antics, but what are some of the funniest politicians in recent years;

Ademola, Dino and Wike are quite humorous
Ademola, Dino and Wike are quite humorous

Even though politics in Nigeria can be heart-wrenching, humour can sometimes be the last resort amid Nigeria's political crisis.

Recommended articles

Honestly, some of these politicians can be very funny even without knowing. These are our top five:

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye ece-auto-gen

When he was still a senator of Kogi West Local Government, Dino used to make many videos, sometimes he would sing Yoruba songs like “Ajegun Iya” or make humorous statements.

Let’s not forget how in 2019, he jumped out of a police van to avoid going to jail and how he had to be wheeled into the Magistrate court, Lokoja.

When the Police went to his home to arrest him, he fainted and had to be carried and dragged out of the house. All that theatrics was not for nothing as Dino got in a Nollywood film in 2019 and has since starred in four movies.

Nowadays, Dino makes fewer videos, but when we see him, he pairs designer outfits in the most ridiculous ways and shows off his numerous cars.

Governor Ayo Fayose
Governor Ayo Fayose ece-auto-gen

Who can forget the former Ekiti Governor’s Ayo Fayose press conference in 2018 after he had been arrested?

He was wearing a cast on his neck and he cried out saying, “I am in pain, I am in severe pains. If anything happens to me, blame the Inspector General of Police!"

Fayose is also known for many rants, many of them funny. It’s amazing how Nigerian politicians always fall sick when they are to be accountable for their actions.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike] Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has made it clear that Rivers won't be part of any Biafra nation (Twitter: @GovWike) Pulse Nigeria

The Governor of Rivers State hands down is a very funny man. During his 2023 presidential campaign, he trended for saying, ‘Just give me the power!’

An interview or press conference where Wike didn’t say anything funny? Nah, it doesn’t exist. Watching him sometimes feels like watching a skit.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post) Pulse Nigeria

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello doesn’t try to be a comical man, he just is, whether he is lifting weights or making a video of himself. He once made a video saying those accusing him of having coronavirus have HIV.

He denied that Corona virus existed in his state. Perhaps the funniest thing he has done is an attempt to be the president of Nigeria through the PDP primaries, especially when he said Nigerians are begging him to run. Which Nigerians?

Senator Ademola Adeleke
Senator Ademola Adeleke ece-auto-gen

Former senator and currently aspiring Governor of Osun state first became popular when we saw a video of him dancing. He looked like a man in his 20s digging it out at a friend’s party. The fact that he is on the plus side made his dancing antics even funnier.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike in closed door meeting with Peter Obi as defection rumours swirl

Wike in closed door meeting with Peter Obi as defection rumours swirl

FG begins distribution, activation of debit cards for the poor in Oyo State

FG begins distribution, activation of debit cards for the poor in Oyo State

Voter’s registration: INEC may deploy additional machines, ad hoc staff

Voter’s registration: INEC may deploy additional machines, ad hoc staff

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 920

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 920

EKEDC loses N4bn to vandalism

EKEDC loses N4bn to vandalism

INEC bows to pressure, agrees to extend Voter Registration by 60 days

INEC bows to pressure, agrees to extend Voter Registration by 60 days

Delta PDP guber candidate picks Onyeme as running mate

Delta PDP guber candidate picks Onyeme as running mate

Pulse List: Top 5 comical Nigerian politicians

Pulse List: Top 5 comical Nigerian politicians

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)