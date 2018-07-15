Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Adopt me as your consensus candidate - Chris Okotie tells APC, PDP

2019 Election Adopt me as your consensus presidential candidate - Chris Okotie tells APC, PDP

Okotie said this on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in his church, while announcing his desire to run for President in 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt him as their consensus presidential candidate in 2019. play

Rev. Chris Okotie

(Kokofeed)

The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt him as their consensus presidential candidate in 2019.

He said “In sincere humility and deference to our democratic institutions, I appeal to the APC and PDP to subscribe to this ideal by adopting me as a consensus presidential candidate at the next elections.

“I ask the APC and PDP, respectfully, within the confines of conventional propriety, to temporise and observe a peaceful hiatus in the commonality of the Nigerian brotherhood, and embrace me as a consensus remedial facilitator.”

Okotie said this on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in his church, while announcing his desire to run for President in 2019.

Out from political hibernation

According to The Cable, the pastor said that he has come out his political hibernation and has decided to contest for the presidency.

“Nigeria has become a divided and segregated society like never before.

“The dream of a great Nigeria which flowered at independence, the yearnings and aspirations of the people and the Nigerian brotherhood whose ensign dominated the political horizon at independence have all been consigned to oblivion.

“Times like this require the recruitment of patriotic gladiators who must now take up the gauntlet to defend the Nigerian dream.

“I have re-emerged from my political hibernation to contest for the office of president in the forthcoming elections. I am fully persuaded that Nigeria needs a man who is credible, dependable and trustworthy; a God-fearing man who will be readily embroidered with compassion and love for country who will be readily accepted as a symbol of national unity.

ALSO READ: 7 pastors who have run for political office

“I believe that the benevolent grace of God has telescoped these virtues into my person, to prepare me for such at a time as this,” he added.

Pastor Chris Okotie contested for President and lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in  2003.

In 2007, Okotie contested again on the platform of Fresh Democratic Party, a party which he formed, and lost to Umaru Yar'Adua.

He lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 also.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs...bullet
2 Ekiti Election APC loses to PDP in Twitter poll conducted by...APCbullet
3 Ekiti Decides Kayode Fayemi of the APC defeats Fayose's candidate to...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election PDP, RAPC, ADC merge ahead of presidential poll
Kayode Fayemi I will restore Ekiti values - Governor-elect
Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate scandal
Ekiti Election Fayemi’s victory, demonstration of the people’s faith in APC – Gov Ajimobi
Ekiti Election 7 Things we learnt from governorship battle
Ekiti Election Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat as a setback
Ekiti Election PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola rejects results of governorship poll
INEC Electoral body says Ekiti state election was generally successful -INEC

Politics

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described Dr Kayode Fayemi’s victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti as a demonstration of the people’s trust in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ekiti Election Fayemi’s victory, demonstration of the people’s faith in APC – Gov Ajimobi
The National Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians who believe in democracy not to be deterred by the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti.
Ekiti Election PDP chairman, Uche Secondus calls for calm, patience
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, Kolapo Olusola has rejected the results.
Ekiti Election PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola rejects results of governorship poll
PDP rejects results of Ekiti governorship election
Ekiti Election PDP rejects results of governorship polls