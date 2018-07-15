news

The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt him as their consensus presidential candidate in 2019.

He said “In sincere humility and deference to our democratic institutions, I appeal to the APC and PDP to subscribe to this ideal by adopting me as a consensus presidential candidate at the next elections.

“I ask the APC and PDP, respectfully, within the confines of conventional propriety, to temporise and observe a peaceful hiatus in the commonality of the Nigerian brotherhood, and embrace me as a consensus remedial facilitator.”

Okotie said this on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in his church, while announcing his desire to run for President in 2019.

Out from political hibernation

According to The Cable, the pastor said that he has come out his political hibernation and has decided to contest for the presidency.

“Nigeria has become a divided and segregated society like never before.

“The dream of a great Nigeria which flowered at independence, the yearnings and aspirations of the people and the Nigerian brotherhood whose ensign dominated the political horizon at independence have all been consigned to oblivion.

“Times like this require the recruitment of patriotic gladiators who must now take up the gauntlet to defend the Nigerian dream.

“I have re-emerged from my political hibernation to contest for the office of president in the forthcoming elections. I am fully persuaded that Nigeria needs a man who is credible, dependable and trustworthy; a God-fearing man who will be readily embroidered with compassion and love for country who will be readily accepted as a symbol of national unity.

ALSO READ: 7 pastors who have run for political office

“I believe that the benevolent grace of God has telescoped these virtues into my person, to prepare me for such at a time as this,” he added.

Pastor Chris Okotie contested for President and lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

In 2007, Okotie contested again on the platform of Fresh Democratic Party, a party which he formed, and lost to Umaru Yar'Adua.

He lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 also.