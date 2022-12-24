PRP debunks Excos’ defection to APC in Katsina.

The state Chairman of the PRP, Alhaji Hassan Hamisu, said the party received with shock, the news of one Dr. Ahmad Alhassan, who claimed to be the state Chairman of the party but decamped to APC.

Dr Alhassan, who was referred to as the state Chairman of the PRP during the recent APC rally, announced his defection to APC together with all the party’s executives across the state.

Alhaji Hamisu said the party does not have any faction, adding that he was duly elected in the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other officials.

He added that genuine members of the party are not even aware of Dr Alhassan until he recently claimed to be its Chairman.

Hamisu further called on party members across the state, and the people of Katsina to consider his claim as an attempt to discredit the party.

“This is an attempt by the ruling party in the state to tarnish the image of our party, because they have realised we are fully accepted by the people of the state,” he claimed.

Also in his reaction, the PRP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Imrana Jino, said the party is fully aware of all the propaganda going around against his party.

According to him, the party has come to rescue the people of Katsina from the current security challenges, revive the education, health, economic and other critical sectors in the state.

He explained that the people claiming to be the leaders of the party have never really participated in any activities of the party in the state.

The PRP gubernatorial candidate further challenged all the candidates of other parties in Katsina to present before the public their drug integrity test results.

Alhaji Jino also called on the public to continue to give all the necessary support to their party and all its candidates so that they can rescue the state from collapsing.

Earlier in his speech, the Director General (DG), PRP campaign committee, Dr Magaji Aliyu-Dansarai, said the party which was established in 1978 is the oldest among all the political parties in the country.

According to Aliyu-Dansarai, the party is still maintaining its known endurance and good conduct established by the late Malam Aminu Kano.