Protect your votes on Sept 21, Otti tells Labour Party supporters in Edo

Otti, who joined Olumide Akpata, the LP candidate for the Edo governorship election, during campaign rallies in Benin, said that the party would not allow its votes to be compromised.

The governor said, “I already know that you will vote for LP. My coming here is to tell you to protect your votes.

“In Abia State, we didn’t sleep for four days. If you sleep, they will steal your votes..

“After voting, young people should stay behind at polling units to ensure the protection of the votes.

“Follow the results from the units to the wards, the local government, and the state collation centres.”

He also expressed confidence in Akpata and his running mate, Yusuf Kadiri, stating that they were the best team to lead Edo.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Secretary to the LP Caretaker Committee, said that Edo could benefit from the party’s “template of greatness.”

“Labour Party will apply the same successful strategies it is using in Abia if elected in Edo.

“LP won in Abia, and today, the state is enjoying good governance. Vote and protect your votes. Edo deserves change,” he said.

On his part, Akpata reassured supporters that the LP was committed to peace, highlighting that he had signed the peace accord for the election.

“We don’t fight, and we will make sure that our votes are protected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign train visited Evbareke Spare Parts Market, Mission Road, and James Watt.