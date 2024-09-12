ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Protect your votes on Sept 21, Otti tells Labour Party supporters in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also expressed confidence in Akpata and his running mate, Yusuf Kadiri, stating that they were the best team to lead Edo.

Governor Alex Otti and LP national leader, Peter Obi. [PeterObi/X]
Governor Alex Otti and LP national leader, Peter Obi. [PeterObi/X]

Recommended articles

Otti, who joined Olumide Akpata, the LP candidate for the Edo governorship election, during campaign rallies in Benin, said that the party would not allow its votes to be compromised.

The governor said, “I already know that you will vote for LP. My coming here is to tell you to protect your votes.

“In Abia State, we didn’t sleep for four days. If you sleep, they will steal your votes..

ADVERTISEMENT

“After voting, young people should stay behind at polling units to ensure the protection of the votes.

“Follow the results from the units to the wards, the local government, and the state collation centres.”

He also expressed confidence in Akpata and his running mate, Yusuf Kadiri, stating that they were the best team to lead Edo.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Secretary to the LP Caretaker Committee, said that Edo could benefit from the party’s “template of greatness.”

“Labour Party will apply the same successful strategies it is using in Abia if elected in Edo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LP won in Abia, and today, the state is enjoying good governance. Vote and protect your votes. Edo deserves change,” he said.

On his part, Akpata reassured supporters that the LP was committed to peace, highlighting that he had signed the peace accord for the election.

“We don’t fight, and we will make sure that our votes are protected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign train visited Evbareke Spare Parts Market, Mission Road, and James Watt.

Other personalities in the campaign team are Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South Senatorial District, and Edosa Osaro, LP member of the Edo House of Assembly, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC confirms participation in Kano LG elections

APC confirms participation in Kano LG elections

My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo

My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo

Service your vehicles regularly to avoid accidents - Police urge Nigerians

Service your vehicles regularly to avoid accidents - Police urge Nigerians

New digital literacy solution emerges to save Nigerian teachers, students

New digital literacy solution emerges to save Nigerian teachers, students

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

Maiduguri flood may worsen Nigeria's food insecurity - Refugee commission

Maiduguri flood may worsen Nigeria's food insecurity - Refugee commission

Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship

Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship

Protect your votes on Sept 21, Otti tells Labour Party supporters in Edo

Protect your votes on Sept 21, Otti tells Labour Party supporters in Edo

Edo Assembly kicks as IGP suspends local security outfit ahead guber poll

Edo Assembly kicks as IGP suspends local security outfit ahead guber poll

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Claims of NDDC funds diverted to APC campaign raises fresh concern

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election in Lagos State. [Vanguard]

'We'll take over Lagos': Rhodes-Vivour suffers backlash over 2027 prediction

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation - Tafawa-Balewa

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election