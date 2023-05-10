The sports category has moved to a new website.
Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

Ima Elijah

The religious leader also urged the Yorubas and the ruling party not to feel completely relaxed and carried away with the present euphoria.

Pastor Bisi Olujobi
Pastor Bisi Olujobi

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the cleric called for more prayers to foil the “plot”. He noted that individuals attempting to drag the armed forces into forming an interim government were desperate for power and held a “dislike and disdain” for President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Olujobi further cautioned that their action, planned for “either before or shortly after swearing-in”, was a result of the “strong cabals who represent the biblical Pharaoh” holding “the lifeline of Nigeria” and trying to scuttle the democratic process.

He, therefore, appealed to politicians and supporters to avoid acts that may lead to war “as presently seen in Sudan”.

The religious leader also urged the Yorubas and the ruling party not to feel completely relaxed and carried away with the present euphoria, but instead, pray.

Some prominent citizens and parties are insisting that the May 29 inauguration should not be held until the Presidential Election Tribunal delivers its judgment.

However, the President-elect and the All Progressives Congress (APC) oppose the demand, stating that it is “extremely strange” to the country’s politics.

A member of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Bayo Onanuga, chastised the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for leading the call.

He expressed that since 1999, every election held has always been disputed by losers, but the winners are allowed to be sworn in, while litigation goes on.

Onanuga said, “We have never had such post-poll desperation, except this time that we have a Peter Obi and an Atiku Abubakar.”

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has expressed its commitment to a peaceful transition to a new government, vowing to crush any threat to national security.

President-elect Tinubu, who won the presidential election with 8,794,726 votes, is set to replace President Buhari, who has expressed eagerness to hand over power and go home after eight years in office.

