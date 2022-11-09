Prominent women dump PDP for APC in Sokoto.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Adviser, New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Abubakar quoted the defectors as saying,”we decided to join APC as PDP failed to cater for our needs for the past seven and half years.”

They all pledged to work assiduosly to ensure the victory of the party during the 2023 General Elections.

Ahmad-Aliyu, while welcoming them into the APC assured to work with them at all times for the progress of the party.

She called on them to mobilise more women to canvass support for the success of APC during the forhcoming elections.