Leaders of the decampees are: Hajiya Zainab Bala-Musa and Hajiya Rabi Adamu from Waziri “B” Ward of Sokoto North Local Government.
Prominent women dump PDP for APC in Sokoto
Wife of the APC governorship candidate in Sokoto state, Hajiya Fatima Ahmad-Aliyu, has received some PDP women leaders who defected to the APC, alongside hundreds of their followers.
This is contained in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Adviser, New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Wednesday in Sokoto.
Abubakar quoted the defectors as saying,”we decided to join APC as PDP failed to cater for our needs for the past seven and half years.”
They all pledged to work assiduosly to ensure the victory of the party during the 2023 General Elections.
Ahmad-Aliyu, while welcoming them into the APC assured to work with them at all times for the progress of the party.
She called on them to mobilise more women to canvass support for the success of APC during the forhcoming elections.
The defectors were accompanied by APC Women leader in the area, Hajiya Hadiza Sarkin-Dutse, alongside numerous other APC members in the ward.
