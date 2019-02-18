The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had postponed the general election by a week due to issues with logistics. The presidential and national assembly election would hold on February 23 while governorship and state houses of assembly have been shifted to March 9, 2019.

Describing news of the change in election saye as shocking, the coalition maintained the Buhari would defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and all other opposition candidates on Saturday.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Patience Ekoh, the group expressed optimism that the unexpected delay won't jeopardise its unwavering backing of the President even as it called on other supporters of the President to sustain the tempo of mobilization ahead of Saturday’s polls

“While we welcome and respect the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), we are nonetheless committed to coming out in our numbers to overwhelmingly vote for President Muhammadu Buhari on 23 February 2019," the statement said.

“We consequently pledge to abide by the decision of INEC to ensure that every vote counts and the credibility of the poll are not eroded by false prophets who want to see Nigeria fail or return power to those who squandered our commonwealth in times past.

“The commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the security of the citizenry is one reason Nigerians will vote for the President overwhelmingly in the next few days.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed proved to Nigeria and Nigerians that a better future lies ahead and that it is possible for Nigeria to be great again despite the magnitude of challenges he inherited from previous administrations.

“We consequently charge the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and conduct all their affairs with national interest.

“We also wish to inform staff of INEC of the need to be of good behaviour during the elections and to remind them that anyone who commits electoral crimes against the state would be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Buhari Support Coalition is undaunted in its resolve to vote overwhelmingly for President Muhammadu Buhari and put to shame those that have ganged up against him for no justifiable reasons.

“With this postponement, we are stronger and better. We are ever ready to vote regardless of the date and time of the elections."

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said that ballot box snatchers would meet their waterloo if they do not desist from carrying out their activities during this elections.