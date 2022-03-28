Printing of PVCs delayed due to review of voters’ register, says INEC

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the five-day induction retreat for national commissioners in Lagos.

The clean-up exercise is to identify and exclude names of dead persons, non-Nigerians who may have been registered, as well as other categories of ineligible persons.

The INEC chairman said the commission is encouraged by the response of citizens on the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

“Millions of Nigerians have registered so far and we have been giving weekly updates of the progress of the exercise for the last nine months,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“The commission is aware that new registrants as well as those who applied for transfer or replacement of the PVCs will like to know when the cards will be available for collection.

“The reason why we have not made the PVCs available is because of the robust system of cleaning up the registration to ensure that only genuine registrants are added to the voters’ register using the automatic bimodal identification system (ABIS) for fingerprint and facial clean-up.”

The chairman said INEC had completed the ABIS for the first and second quarter of the CVR exercise, adding that the commission would meet next week after which details PVC collection would be announced.

He reassured Nigerians of INEC’s commitment to credible polls in 2023, adding that the commission had concluded work on the strategic plan for the 2023 general election.