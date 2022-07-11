Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Speaking as a guest speaker at the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) international round table discussion in Washington DC at Swahili Village, Adebayo said he intends to create jobs in the areas of agriculture, ICT, green tech, tourism, and infrastructure.

In attendance were other stakeholders represented by a broad spectrum of companies as well as business leaders like Emad Shoeb, COO of Swahili Village.

The SDP candidate promised to partner with the NBCC International Committee’s Global Business Initiative to achieve this feat.

Adebayo said he decided to be a guest speaker at NBCC’s annual convention to further detail his “plan on creating millions of jobs and businesses in Nigeria, that will fuel economic growth in the country.”

The convention participants ranged from Black diasporan business owners and entrepreneurs to corporate diversity procurement managers focused on how to develop and invest in business opportunities and relationships in Africa, the Caribbean as well as Latin America.