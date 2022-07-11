RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

The SDP candidate promised to partner with the NBCC International Committee’s Global Business Initiative to achieve this feat.

Adewale Adebayo
Adewale Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prince Adewale Adebayo has promised to create 30 million jobs if elected in 2023.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) international round table discussion in Washington DC at Swahili Village, Adebayo said he intends to create jobs in the areas of agriculture, ICT, green tech, tourism, and infrastructure.

In attendance were other stakeholders represented by a broad spectrum of companies as well as business leaders like Emad Shoeb, COO of Swahili Village.

Adebayo said he decided to be a guest speaker at NBCC’s annual convention to further detail his “plan on creating millions of jobs and businesses in Nigeria, that will fuel economic growth in the country.”

The convention participants ranged from Black diasporan business owners and entrepreneurs to corporate diversity procurement managers focused on how to develop and invest in business opportunities and relationships in Africa, the Caribbean as well as Latin America.

There were also government officials, ministries and agencies representing many industry sectors, all of whom are seeking to showcase investment opportunities in their countries and communities.

