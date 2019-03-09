The report states that thugs stormed the school and shot in the air to scare everyone before setting it on fire.

According to Channels Television, the school houses all election material to be used for the governorship election holding today, Saturday, March 9, 2019

However, eyewitness in the area confirmed the incident as no lives were lost.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Nentawe Yilwatda could not immediately be reached to speak on the situation of things.

More details later.