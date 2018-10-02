Pulse.ng logo
Primary: Gombe State PDP governorship aspirant rejects results

2019 Election Gombe state PDP governorship aspirant rejects results of Primary

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Nafada scored 1,104 votes to defeat 12 other aspirants including Gwamna, who scored 147 votes to come second.

  • Published:
Peoples Democratic Party banner play Gombe State PDP governorship aspirant rejects results of Primary (PDP)

Alhaji Jamilu Gwamna, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the results of the election that produced Sen. Bayero Nafada as the party’s governorship candidate in Gombe State.

Gwamna in a release titled: “The Stolen Mandate: Gombe State PDP Governorship Primary Election,’’ said the result was not a reflection of the delegates’ choice.

The result is not a reflection of delegates’ choice.

“The result of this election is a disruption of the democratic tentacles upon which our party stands,’’ he said.

Gwamna, however, called on all true democrats in the PDP to come to the rescue of democracy in the state.

NAN recalls that the PDP governorship election which held on Sept. 30 was disrupted following  violence that erupted. 

