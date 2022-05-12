RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Primaries: INEC cautions political parties against flouting electoral law

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned political parties in Nasarawa State against flouting the new electoral law in the conduct of their primary elections.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, gave the advice during an interface with political parties and other stakeholders on Thursday in Lafia.

Ajidagba, reminded them that the Electoral Law 2022 clearly spelt out where party primaries for various offices should be held and should be monitored and validated by the Commission upon notification.

According to him, the interface with parties chairmen, secretaries, and other stakeholders became necessary in order to ensure a hitch-free general election in 2023.

He said the commission had already outlined its timetable and schedule of activities for the forthcoming parties' primaries.

“The situation whereby political parties gather in Lafia, the state capital to determine who stands for election in Wamba, Keffi, or any other constituency is no longer acceptable by the new law.

“I count on your continuous cooperation and support so that we can have seamless elections. On our part, we are ready,” he said.

He charged the political parties to encourage their supporters to get registered and obtain their permanent voter's cards.

Mr. Cletus Ogah, Chairman, Nasarawa state Inter Parties Advisory Council (IPAC) who spoke on behalf of parties, promised that they would continue to partner with the commission to ensure successful elections.

He, however, made a case for the provision of adequate security as well as logistics arrangement that would guarantee the early arrival of election materials.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, represented by Superintendent Jonathan Jiriko, assured of adequate security to protect lives and property during and after the elections.

Soyemi, who spoke on behalf of other security agencies warned unscrupulous elements bent on truncating the Electoral process to desist or face the wrath of the law.

