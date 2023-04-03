The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidential Transition Council raises alarm over fake Twitter account

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mustapha advised the public to discountenance the fake Twitter account and use the official account handle of the PTC for genuine and accurate information on its activities.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

Mustapha is the chairman of the PTC.

“The attention of the PTC has been drawn to a fake Twitter handle, @TransitionNgr (https://twitter.com/TransitionNgr) created by unscrupulous persons since April 2020 even before the establishment and inauguration of the council.

“The PTC has nothing to do with the fake Twitter handle. President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the establishment of the PTC only in February 2023,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existence of the fake Twitter handle before February 2023 exposed the irresponsible and calculated attempt to by its handlers to disseminate inaccurate and tainted information to unsuspecting members of the public, Mustapha explained.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the authentic Twitter account of the PTC is: @FGNPTC (FGN PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION COUNCIL) https://twitter.com/FGNPTC/).https://twitter.com/FGNPTC/,’’ he stressed.

Mustapha advised the public to discountenance the fake Twitter account and use the official account handle of the PTC for genuine and accurate information on its activities.

He emphasised that the activities of the PTC were on course as all committee members were working assiduously for the success of the inauguration of a new administration on May 29.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Kano Govt. approves 17-member transition committee

Kano Govt. approves 17-member transition committee

Why vehicles are not auctioned frequently in Nigeria - Customs

Why vehicles are not auctioned frequently in Nigeria - Customs

Group endorses Wase as 10th Speaker, House of Representatives

Group endorses Wase as 10th Speaker, House of Representatives

Centre lauds INEC over transparent conduct of 2023 polls, warns against blackmail

Centre lauds INEC over transparent conduct of 2023 polls, warns against blackmail

Presidential Transition Council raises alarm over fake Twitter account

Presidential Transition Council raises alarm over fake Twitter account

FG to support Imo University of Agriculture with farm equipment, others

FG to support Imo University of Agriculture with farm equipment, others

I will bow out a fulfilled man, says Wike

I will bow out a fulfilled man, says Wike

NDLEA seizes 63 bags of cannabis, 12,000 tramadol, others in 5 states

NDLEA seizes 63 bags of cannabis, 12,000 tramadol, others in 5 states

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Peter Obi

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC