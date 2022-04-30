RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidential ticket: Atiku commits faith into PDP delegates' hands

The former Vice President said the delegates will determine who gets the party's presidential ticket.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
The former Nigeria's number two man revealed this in a post on his official Twitter page on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Atiku and 16 other aspirants in the party had appeared before a Presidential Screening Committee on Friday, April, 29, 2022.

Chairman of the committee, Senator David Mark, announced shortly after the screening exercise that two unnamed aspirants had been disqualified from the race over failure to meet up with the requirements of the office they're contesting for.

Commenting on his outing before the committee, Atiku disclosed that he was able to scale through the screening process, adding that the PDP delegates will have the last say over his bid for the party's ticket.

"I scaled the screening for the PDP Presidential primaries, but our @OfficialPDPNig delegates will determine the most consequential exam. Our consultation continues unabated," he tweeted.

The PDP has fixed May 28-29 as dates for its presidential primary which will produce the party's flagbearer in next year's election.

Atiku will square up against other PDP contestants including former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim, and Governors of Sokoto, Bauchi, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Nyesom Wike, and Udom Emmanuel respectively.

Others are former Governors of Ekiti and Anambra states, Ayodele Fayose and Peter Obi; businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Dele Momodu, Oliver Tarila Diana, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Ndukwe Cosmos, Chikwendu Kalu, Charles Okwudili, and Sam Ohuabunwa.

Recall Pulse had reported that the former Vice President had boasted that he already has 11 million votes waiting for him even before the election.

He said this while addressing members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Atiku said he remains the best aspirant to deliver victory for the PDP, adding that he deserved to be accorded the right of first refusal for its presidential primaries.

