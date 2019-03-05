The Presidential Support Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered the National Working Committee (NWC) to recall the suspended Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha and some others were suspended by the NWC for anti-party activities on Friday, March 1, 2019.

In his reaction, the Imo state Governor said the chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole has no power to suspend him.

He also accused Oshiomhole of trying to destabilize the party in the South-East.

Law suit

The Presidential Support Committee also threatened to sue the ruling APC if it does not recall Okorocha.

Speaking to newsmen at a press briefing on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Owerri, the Director of Inter-Party Affairs, South East; Robert Ngwu gave the APC 48 hours to rescind its decision.

“Okorocha’s suspension came to us as a rude shock. There is no way a cabal can suspend a major financier of the party.

“We give the NWC and the national chairman 48 hours to reverse the suspension without delay else, we will resort to legal and mass action against the leadership of APC.

The suspension is aimed at disorganising Igbo ahead of 2023. Oshiomhole cannot wake up and suspend a major financier of the party.

“We plead with President Buhari not to allow some few individuals to rubbish his friends because we know that Okorocha is a good friend of the president.”

Also, women leaders in the APC have banned Oshiomhole from entering Imo state.